ALABAMA A&M (0-2)
E.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 7-17 2-4 20, Tucker 5-9 2-2 13, Powell 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 8-12 7-9 23, Downey 0-3 1-2 1, Tavares de Brito 2-2 1-2 6, Harvell 0-1 0-0 0, Blaise Akonobi 3-3 0-0 6, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 2-6 0-0 4, Peek 0-3 0-0 0, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 13-19 76.
TENNESSEE ST. (3-0)
Griffin 3-8 1-2 8, Makuoi 4-5 0-0 8, Clay 4-8 3-4 13, Fitzgerald 6-13 5-7 17, J.Williams 2-8 2-2 7, Brown 6-9 4-6 20, Acosta 2-3 0-0 4, Kueth 3-6 1-2 10, Bartholomew 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 16-23 87.
Halftime_Tennessee St. 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 7-18 (Hicks 4-7, Tavares de Brito 1-1, Tucker 1-1, Powell 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Downey 0-2, Peek 0-2, Smith 0-2), Tennessee St. 11-30 (Brown 4-5, Kueth 3-6, Clay 2-6, Griffin 1-2, J.Williams 1-4, Bartholomew 0-3, Fitzgerald 0-4). Fouled Out_Thompson. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 29 (Tucker 5), Tennessee St. 28 (Griffin, Fitzgerald 7). Assists_Alabama A&M 13 (Tucker 4), Tennessee St. 16 (Clay, Fitzgerald 5). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 24, Tennessee St. 17. A_5,619 (10,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.