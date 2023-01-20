|FG
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Malone
|20
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Thomas
|14
|6-7
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|4
|16
|Donaldson
|36
|3-7
|3-5
|0-2
|7
|1
|9
|Hodges
|34
|9-18
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|22
|Rose
|31
|2-9
|0-0
|3-9
|9
|5
|4
|Ellington
|20
|5-9
|1-6
|0-0
|1
|1
|11
|Luers
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|0
|Haffner
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Hamlin
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Carlesimo
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|10-18
|9-28
|22
|24
|74
Percentages: FG .484, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hodges 4-7, Carlesimo 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Haffner 0-1, Luers 0-1, Malone 0-1, Rose 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Ellington 3, Hamlin 3, Hodges).
Turnovers: 5 (Rose 3, Malone, Thomas).
Steals: 9 (Donaldson 2, Malone 2, Rose 2, Ellington, Luers, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Griffin
|19
|2-2
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|3
|7
|Makuoi
|23
|4-7
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|4
|9
|Boyd
|30
|2-8
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|Clay
|36
|5-13
|6-7
|0-3
|3
|0
|18
|Fitzgerald
|34
|5-9
|13-13
|0-0
|4
|0
|26
|Riggs Abner
|19
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Williams
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|3
|Acosta
|15
|2-2
|0-1
|0-6
|0
|4
|4
|Bartholomew
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Dowuona
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kueth
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-48
|24-28
|3-27
|13
|17
|78
Percentages: FG .458, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Fitzgerald 3-5, Boyd 2-6, Clay 2-7, Griffin 1-1, Riggs Abner 1-2, Williams 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Acosta).
Turnovers: 11 (Fitzgerald 5, Clay 3, Acosta, Boyd, Griffin).
Steals: 4 (Acosta, Boyd, Clay, Fitzgerald).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Illinois
|20
|54
|—
|74
|Tennessee St.
|40
|38
|—
|78
A_6,331 (10,500).
