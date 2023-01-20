FGFTReb
E. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Malone202-31-11-2135
Thomas146-74-41-31416
Donaldson363-73-50-2719
Hodges349-180-03-61422
Rose312-90-03-9954
Ellington205-91-60-01111
Luers200-10-01-6030
Haffner142-60-00-0214
Hamlin61-11-20-0023
Carlesimo50-10-00-0000
Totals20030-6210-189-28222474

Percentages: FG .484, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hodges 4-7, Carlesimo 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Haffner 0-1, Luers 0-1, Malone 0-1, Rose 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ellington 3, Hamlin 3, Hodges).

Turnovers: 5 (Rose 3, Malone, Thomas).

Steals: 9 (Donaldson 2, Malone 2, Rose 2, Ellington, Luers, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Griffin192-22-31-1037
Makuoi234-71-21-6049
Boyd302-82-20-4138
Clay365-136-70-33018
Fitzgerald345-913-130-04026
Riggs Abner191-20-00-2213
Williams171-40-01-4203
Acosta152-20-10-6044
Bartholomew30-00-00-1100
Dowuona20-00-00-0000
Kueth20-10-00-0020
Totals20022-4824-283-27131778

Percentages: FG .458, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Fitzgerald 3-5, Boyd 2-6, Clay 2-7, Griffin 1-1, Riggs Abner 1-2, Williams 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Acosta).

Turnovers: 11 (Fitzgerald 5, Clay 3, Acosta, Boyd, Griffin).

Steals: 4 (Acosta, Boyd, Clay, Fitzgerald).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Illinois205474
Tennessee St.403878

A_6,331 (10,500).

