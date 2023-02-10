FGFTReb
SE MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson142-30-11-3054
Branson141-41-11-3053
Harris344-136-91-60115
Russell232-78-111-14514
Smart141-41-20-1153
Barnes304-120-00-1239
Eursher232-32-21-2016
Earley193-41-23-8037
Larson171-40-00-5012
Gowins61-10-00-1012
Hanback30-00-00-0000
Mitchell30-00-00-1010
Totals20021-5519-288-3273165

Percentages: FG .382, FT .679.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Russell 2-5, Barnes 1-5, Harris 1-8, Eursher 0-1, Smart 0-1, Branson 0-2, Larson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).

Turnovers: 19 (Russell 6, Branson 3, Johnson 3, Earley 2, Barnes, Gowins, Harris, Mitchell, Smart).

Steals: 7 (Russell 3, Branson 2, Barnes, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Griffin291-50-00-6003
Makuoi132-32-22-5046
Boyd212-84-40-31110
Clay348-175-80-85323
Fitzgerald184-81-20-12512
Brown205-102-21-30313
Williams190-32-20-2212
Acosta184-42-66-71310
Kueth161-41-22-5014
Dowuona50-00-00-0010
Anglin30-12-20-0002
Riggs Abner30-00-00-1010
Bartholomew10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-6321-3011-41112385

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Fitzgerald 3-6, Clay 2-4, Boyd 2-5, Griffin 1-2, Kueth 1-3, Brown 1-5, Anglin 0-1, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Clay 5, Boyd 2, Brown 2, Acosta, Dowuona, Fitzgerald, Griffin, Kueth, Williams).

Steals: 3 (Acosta, Brown, Griffin).

Technical Fouls: None.

SE Missouri353065
Tennessee St.473885

A_6,691 (10,500).

