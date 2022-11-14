FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
E.Williams110-00-00-3130
Hicks367-172-40-32120
Tucker315-92-21-54013
Powell221-60-00-2043
Smith228-127-92-31223
Downey200-31-22-2111
Tavares de Brito152-21-21-2116
Harvell100-10-00-1020
Blaise Akonobi93-30-02-3016
Thompson90-20-00-2350
Lee82-60-02-3044
Peek50-30-00-0000
Brewer20-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6413-1910-29132476

Percentages: FG .438, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Hicks 4-7, Tavares de Brito 1-1, Tucker 1-1, Powell 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Downey 0-2, Peek 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Blaise Akonobi, Downey, Tavares de Brito, Tucker).

Turnovers: 20 (Tucker 5, Smith 3, Blaise Akonobi 2, E.Williams 2, Hicks 2, Powell 2, Downey, Lee, Peek, Tavares de Brito).

Steals: 9 (Tucker 4, Smith 2, Harvell, Lee, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Griffin293-81-23-7028
Makuoi164-50-01-2148
Clay274-83-40-15413
Fitzgerald366-135-72-75217
J.Williams272-82-21-4207
Brown196-94-61-20220
Acosta182-30-00-2024
Kueth173-61-20-11110
Bartholomew110-30-00-2200
Totals20030-6316-238-28161787

Percentages: FG .476, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Brown 4-5, Kueth 3-6, Clay 2-6, Griffin 1-2, J.Williams 1-4, Bartholomew 0-3, Fitzgerald 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Clay, Griffin, Makuoi).

Turnovers: 14 (Clay 5, Fitzgerald 4, Bartholomew 2, Brown 2, Kueth).

Steals: 7 (Bartholomew 2, Brown 2, Acosta, Fitzgerald, J.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M354176
Tennessee St.474087

A_5,619 (10,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you