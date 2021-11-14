|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dorsey
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|4
|Horton
|22
|3-9
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|7
|Hudson
|16
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|4
|3
|Stewart
|29
|8-14
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|18
|Williams
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Prophete
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|4
|McGhee
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Booker
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Watson
|14
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|3
|Hampton
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|2
|Fuller
|8
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Jones
|8
|2-6
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Brown
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-67
|3-5
|8-31
|17
|12
|63
Percentages: FG .388, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (McGhee 2-4, Stewart 2-7, Horton 1-1, Watson 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Jones 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 34. Team Turnovers: 16.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dorsey 4, Prophete).
Turnovers: 14 (Hudson 4, McGhee 3, Williams 2, Brown, Dorsey, Fuller, Horton, Stewart).
Steals: 5 (Hudson 2, Watson 2, Prophete).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldman
|20
|2-3
|0-1
|0-6
|3
|1
|6
|Sylla
|17
|3-4
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|0
|8
|Clay
|28
|4-13
|2-2
|1-1
|10
|0
|11
|Davidson
|26
|10-12
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|28
|Wood
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|1
|4
|White
|18
|3-9
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|8
|Diarra
|15
|8-14
|0-0
|7-9
|1
|1
|19
|Quest
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|2
|Ramsey
|12
|7-8
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|14
|Hopkins
|11
|0-2
|0-2
|3-7
|1
|2
|0
|Gettelfinger
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Christopher
|4
|3-7
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Gilliam
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|44-82
|6-12
|17-49
|29
|7
|109
Percentages: FG .537, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Davidson 6-7, Diarra 3-6, Goldman 2-3, White 2-3, Christopher 1-3, Clay 1-7, Gettelfinger 0-1, Wood 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 54. Team Turnovers: 11.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Sylla 3, Diarra 2, Goldman 2, Hopkins 2, Davidson, Quest).
Turnovers: 11 (Wood 3, Davidson 2, Hopkins 2, Christopher, Diarra, Sylla, White).
Steals: 10 (Clay 4, White 2, Christopher, Davidson, Goldman, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oakwood University
|33
|35
|—
|63
|Tennessee Tech
|51
|58
|—
|109
A_497 (9,280).