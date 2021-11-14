FGFTReb
OAKWOOD UNIVERSITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dorsey142-60-03-6024
Horton223-90-12-3107
Hudson161-21-11-2443
Stewart298-140-00-32218
Williams70-11-21-1001
Prophete202-30-00-4204
McGhee162-60-00-2106
Booker141-30-00-1202
Watson141-60-01-4103
Hampton121-50-00-3322
Fuller83-50-00-1027
Jones82-61-10-0006
Brown50-00-00-1000
Dickerson30-10-00-0100
Totals20026-673-58-31171263

Percentages: FG .388, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (McGhee 2-4, Stewart 2-7, Horton 1-1, Watson 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Jones 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 34. Team Turnovers: 16.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dorsey 4, Prophete).

Turnovers: 14 (Hudson 4, McGhee 3, Williams 2, Brown, Dorsey, Fuller, Horton, Stewart).

Steals: 5 (Hudson 2, Watson 2, Prophete).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldman202-30-10-6316
Sylla173-42-21-5208
Clay284-132-21-110011
Davidson2610-122-20-33028
Wood212-50-02-6514
White183-90-20-3108
Diarra158-140-07-91119
Quest131-20-00-3312
Ramsey127-80-02-40014
Hopkins110-20-23-7120
Gettelfinger90-20-01-2010
Christopher43-70-10-0007
Gilliam21-10-00-0002
Totals20044-826-1217-49297109

Percentages: FG .537, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Davidson 6-7, Diarra 3-6, Goldman 2-3, White 2-3, Christopher 1-3, Clay 1-7, Gettelfinger 0-1, Wood 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 54. Team Turnovers: 11.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Sylla 3, Diarra 2, Goldman 2, Hopkins 2, Davidson, Quest).

Turnovers: 11 (Wood 3, Davidson 2, Hopkins 2, Christopher, Diarra, Sylla, White).

Steals: 10 (Clay 4, White 2, Christopher, Davidson, Goldman, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oakwood University333563
Tennessee Tech5158109

A_497 (9,280).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you