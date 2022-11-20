ETSU (3-2)
Haynes 1-6 4-5 6, Jancek 2-4 4-5 8, Taylor 2-7 2-2 6, King 8-19 1-2 20, Strothers 2-6 4-6 8, Tipler 3-7 2-2 11, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Ilic 1-2 0-0 3, Gregory 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 17-22 62.
TENNESSEE TECH (2-3)
Ramsey 1-4 0-0 2, Sebree 5-11 2-2 15, Oliver 3-8 1-2 8, Perry 2-8 2-2 7, Thompson 4-5 0-0 10, Wood 2-4 1-1 5, Strong 2-6 0-0 4, Beya 3-3 0-0 6, Slatten 3-6 1-2 9, Causwell 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-57 7-9 69.
Halftime_Tennessee Tech 33-30. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 7-24 (Tipler 3-7, King 3-12, Ilic 1-1, Haynes 0-1, Strothers 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Tennessee Tech 10-27 (Sebree 3-7, Thompson 2-3, Slatten 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Perry 1-4, Oliver 1-6, Strong 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 29 (King 7), Tennessee Tech 30 (Oliver 7). Assists_ETSU 12 (King, Strothers 3), Tennessee Tech 17 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls_ETSU 13, Tennessee Tech 21. A_787 (9,280).
