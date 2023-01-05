E. ILLINOIS (6-10)
Ellington 2-3 0-1 4, Donaldson 1-4 0-0 3, Hodges 1-3 0-0 2, Luers 3-9 0-0 7, Rose 3-12 0-0 7, Haffner 3-5 0-0 8, Malone 2-6 3-3 7, Carlesimo 0-2 1-2 1, Hamlin 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 2-2 4, Bizimana 0-2 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Bolis 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 19-52 6-9 49.
TENNESSEE TECH (5-11)
Sebree 6-15 2-2 15, Harvey 2-2 0-0 5, Perry 3-9 0-0 9, Strong 3-8 0-0 7, Wood 4-6 0-2 8, Thompson 4-6 2-2 11, Oliver 2-5 0-0 5, Slatten 3-3 0-1 7, Beya 1-1 1-2 3, Causwell 0-0 0-0 0, Zimonjic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 5-9 70.
Halftime_Tennessee Tech 37-26. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 5-19 (Haffner 2-3, Donaldson 1-2, Luers 1-3, Rose 1-5, Bizimana 0-1, Carlesimo 0-2, Malone 0-3), Tennessee Tech 9-29 (Perry 3-9, Harvey 1-1, Slatten 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Oliver 1-3, Strong 1-5, Sebree 1-7, Zimonjic 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 29 (Rose 8), Tennessee Tech 30 (Harvey, Wood 6). Assists_E. Illinois 13 (Donaldson 4), Tennessee Tech 19 (Wood, Thompson 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 14, Tennessee Tech 12. A_1,323 (9,280).
