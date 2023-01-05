FGFTReb
E. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ellington112-30-12-2014
Donaldson241-40-00-1403
Hodges261-30-01-2332
Luers213-90-01-1117
Rose293-120-02-8227
Haffner183-50-00-3018
Malone172-63-30-2127
Carlesimo130-21-20-3201
Hamlin131-20-01-1012
Thomas131-22-20-4014
Bizimana80-20-00-0010
Lane40-00-00-0010
Bolis32-20-11-2004
Totals20019-526-98-29131449

Percentages: FG .365, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Haffner 2-3, Donaldson 1-2, Luers 1-3, Rose 1-5, Bizimana 0-1, Carlesimo 0-2, Malone 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bizimana, Thomas).

Turnovers: 15 (Hodges 4, Carlesimo 2, Donaldson 2, Bizimana, Ellington, Hamlin, Lane, Malone, Rose, Thomas).

Steals: 9 (Carlesimo 2, Donaldson 2, Rose 2, Haffner, Hodges, Malone).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sebree306-152-21-43215
Harvey212-20-02-6325
Perry263-90-01-5319
Strong233-80-00-0117
Wood274-60-21-6428
Thompson244-62-22-34111
Oliver202-50-00-2115
Slatten113-30-10-3017
Beya91-11-20-0013
Causwell50-00-00-1000
Zimonjic40-10-00-0000
Totals20028-565-97-30191270

Percentages: FG .500, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Perry 3-9, Harvey 1-1, Slatten 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Oliver 1-3, Strong 1-5, Sebree 1-7, Zimonjic 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Causwell, Harvey, Sebree, Wood).

Turnovers: 11 (Sebree 3, Perry 2, Slatten 2, Oliver, Strong, Thompson, Wood).

Steals: 9 (Strong 3, Thompson 2, Beya, Harvey, Oliver, Slatten).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Illinois262349
Tennessee Tech373370

A_1,323 (9,280).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you