FGFTReb
TENNESSEE TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beya71-21-20-0003
Sebree308-143-61-83121
Harvey345-92-40-32114
Perry323-60-00-4217
Strong143-40-00-1217
Causwell292-33-43-7027
Thompson255-62-30-02415
Oliver201-40-00-1003
Slatten90-20-00-2210
Totals20028-5011-194-26131177

Percentages: FG .560, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Thompson 3-3, Harvey 2-3, Sebree 2-5, Oliver 1-1, Strong 1-2, Perry 1-3, Slatten 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Sebree 4, Causwell, Harvey, Oliver).

Steals: 3 (Harvey, Perry, Strong).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UALRMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beljan204-60-03-4128
Gordon358-190-34-61516
Jefferson364-110-00-10310
Smith364-102-21-35213
White384-102-32-138111
Palermo246-93-32-21415
Speaker71-10-00-2012
Egbuniwe40-00-00-0000
Totals20031-667-1112-31161875

Percentages: FG .470, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Smith 3-7, Jefferson 2-8, White 1-4, Beljan 0-1, Gordon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Beljan).

Turnovers: 9 (Beljan 2, Smith 2, White 2, Egbuniwe, Gordon, Jefferson).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee Tech374077
UALR304575

A_2,509 (5,600).

