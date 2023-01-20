|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beya
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Sebree
|30
|8-14
|3-6
|1-8
|3
|1
|21
|Harvey
|34
|5-9
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|14
|Perry
|32
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|7
|Strong
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|Causwell
|29
|2-3
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|7
|Thompson
|25
|5-6
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|4
|15
|Oliver
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Slatten
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-50
|11-19
|4-26
|13
|11
|77
Percentages: FG .560, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Thompson 3-3, Harvey 2-3, Sebree 2-5, Oliver 1-1, Strong 1-2, Perry 1-3, Slatten 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Sebree 4, Causwell, Harvey, Oliver).
Steals: 3 (Harvey, Perry, Strong).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beljan
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|8
|Gordon
|35
|8-19
|0-3
|4-6
|1
|5
|16
|Jefferson
|36
|4-11
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|10
|Smith
|36
|4-10
|2-2
|1-3
|5
|2
|13
|White
|38
|4-10
|2-3
|2-13
|8
|1
|11
|Palermo
|24
|6-9
|3-3
|2-2
|1
|4
|15
|Speaker
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Egbuniwe
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|7-11
|12-31
|16
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .470, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Smith 3-7, Jefferson 2-8, White 1-4, Beljan 0-1, Gordon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Beljan).
Turnovers: 9 (Beljan 2, Smith 2, White 2, Egbuniwe, Gordon, Jefferson).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tennessee Tech
|37
|40
|—
|77
|UALR
|30
|45
|—
|75
A_2,509 (5,600).
