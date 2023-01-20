TENNESSEE TECH (9-11)
Beya 1-2 1-2 3, Sebree 8-14 3-6 21, Harvey 5-9 2-4 14, Perry 3-6 0-0 7, Strong 3-4 0-0 7, Causwell 2-3 3-4 7, Thompson 5-6 2-3 15, Oliver 1-4 0-0 3, Slatten 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 11-19 77.
UALR (5-15)
Beljan 4-6 0-0 8, Gordon 8-19 0-3 16, Jefferson 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 4-10 2-2 13, White 4-10 2-3 11, Palermo 6-9 3-3 15, Speaker 1-1 0-0 2, Egbuniwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 7-11 75.
Halftime_Tennessee Tech 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 10-19 (Thompson 3-3, Harvey 2-3, Sebree 2-5, Oliver 1-1, Strong 1-2, Perry 1-3, Slatten 0-2), UALR 6-22 (Smith 3-7, Jefferson 2-8, White 1-4, Beljan 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 26 (Sebree 8), UALR 31 (White 13). Assists_Tennessee Tech 13 (Sebree 3), UALR 16 (White 8). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 11, UALR 18. A_2,509 (5,600).
