Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tannehill20913665.116858.06104.841.963t97.9
Willis301240.01414.700.013.34841.1
Henry22100.042.0150.000.03t118.8
TEAM24115062.216547.59114.652.163t92.2
OPPONENTS40426064.426687.13184.592.275t91.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Henry23010104.45610
Hilliard191276.7300
Willis18643.6170
Haskins10424.290
Tannehill24381.6111
Burks2126.080
Okonkwo1-4-4.0-40
TEAM30412894.25611
OPPONENTS2138223.9682

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woods3033511.2411
Hooper2122710.8232
Burks2026413.2510
Henry1819911.1420
Hilliard1616010.0314
Westbrook-Ikhine1428520.463t2
Okonkwo817221.5481
Philips8789.8210
Swaim8465.8131
Haskins372.350
Hollister35418.0270
Kinsey133.030
TEAM150183012.263t11
OPPONENTS260288111.175t18

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Long242.040
Adams17676.076t1
Byard12424.0240
McCreary144.040
Mitchell111.010
Fulton100.000
Hooker100.000
Tart100.000
TEAM910912.176t1
OPPONENTS511122.243t1

SACKSNO.
Autry7.0
Simmons6.5
Weaver5.5
Walker3.5
Dupree3.0
Edwards2.0
Cole1.0
N.Jones1.0
Okuayinonu0.5
TEAM30.0
OPPONENTS24.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Stonehouse54286353.043.921740
TEAM54286353.043.921740
OPPONENTS52234545.140.117690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Philips506212.4460
Board606310.5170
Woods80729.0210
Hooker1000.000
TEAM2001979.8460
OPPONENTS34034510.1240

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Haskins1940521.3370
Cannon23316.5190
TEAM2143820.9370
OPPONENTS2036218.1320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Avery010
Board110
Dupree002
Fulton001
Henry110
Hooker101
Philips200
Tannehill200
Westbrook-Ikhine010
Willis200
Woods100
TEAM1044
OPPONENTS1486

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM528537190193
OPPONENTS225372353185

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Henry10100000000060
Bullock00001919111348052
Hilliard404000000024
Hooper202000000012
Westbrook-Ikhine202000000012
Adams10000000006
Okonkwo10100000006
Swaim10100000006
Tannehill11000000006
Woods10100000006
Lambo00003400003
TEAM231111022231113480171
OPPONENTS21218014161315500165

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Bullock0/04/42/25/70/0
TEAM0/04/42/25/70/0
OPPONENTS0/04/45/52/32/3

