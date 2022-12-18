Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tannehill32521265.225367.8134.061.86994.6
Willis381744.71774.6600.012.64847.8
Henry22100.042.0150.000.03t118.8
TEAM36523163.324417.44143.871.96990.6
OPPONENTS56637065.439797.46254.4111.975t94.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Henry29613034.45612
Hilliard221456.6300
Tannehill34982.9172
Willis20804.0170
Haskins11504.590
Chestnut5132.650
Burks2126.080
Okonkwo320.760
TEAM39317034.35614
OPPONENTS31411313.6688

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woods4041810.5411
Hooper3438011.2242
Henry3037912.6690
Burks2535914.4511
Okonkwo2537415.0482
Westbrook-Ikhine2237016.863t3
Hilliard211778.4314
Swaim9505.6131
Philips8789.8210
Haskins5142.890
Conley44611.5270
Hollister35418.0270
Chestnut284.040
Board166.060
Kinsey133.030
McMath111.010
TEAM231271711.86914
OPPONENTS370422311.475t25

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Byard22713.5240
Long242.040
Adams17676.076t1
McCreary144.040
Mitchell111.010
Fulton100.000
Hooker100.000
Kalu100.000
Tart100.000
TEAM1111210.276t1
OPPONENTS712417.743t1

SACKSNO.
Simmons7.5
Autry7.0
Walker6.5
Weaver5.5
Dupree4.0
Edwards3.0
Cole1.0
N.Jones1.0
Okuayinonu0.5
TEAM36.0
OPPONENTS39.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Stonehouse76407553.643.828740
TEAM76407553.643.828740
OPPONENTS72324345.039.923690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Philips506212.4460
Board14014710.5190
Woods80729.0210
Hilliard2042.040
Hooker1000.000
Kinsey2000.000
Thompson1000.000
TEAM3302858.6460
OPPONENTS49053310.9270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hilliard12323.0230
Haskins1941421.8370
Board48220.5220
Chestnut35919.7330
Cannon23316.5190
Rader000.0-30
TEAM2961121.1370
OPPONENTS2647218.2320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Avery010
Board110
Burks010
Dupree002
Fulton001
Henry510
Hooker101
B.Jones010
Kinsey110
Philips200
Tannehill300
Thompson100
Westbrook-Ikhine010
Willis200
Woods100
TEAM1774
OPPONENTS1599

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM7310540370255
OPPONENTS439095623293

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Henry12120000000072
Bullock00002424121548060
Hilliard404000000024
Westbrook-Ikhine303000000018
Okonkwo202000000014
Tannehill220000000014
Burks201100000012
Hooper202000000012
Shudak0000113438010
Adams10000000006
Swaim10100000006
Woods10100000006
Lambo00003400003
TEAM301414128291519480225
OPPONENTS34825026281921500261

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Shudak0/01/12/30/00/0
Bullock0/04/43/35/70/1
TEAM0/05/55/65/70/1
OPPONENTS0/05/58/85/62/3

