Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tannehill32521265.225367.8134.061.86994.6
Willis613150.82764.5200.034.94842.8
Dobbs392051.32325.9512.612.63967.5
Henry22100.042.0150.000.03t118.8
TEAM42726562.127497.14153.5102.36985.5
OPPONENTS63941965.644687.39284.4142.275t93.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Henry31914294.55613
Hilliard221456.6300
Willis271234.6171
Tannehill34982.9172
Haskins23903.9120
Burks44711.8200
Ward4266.5120
Chestnut9121.350
Dobbs3124.070
Okonkwo320.760
TEAM44819844.45616
OPPONENTS37612883.4689

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woods494879.9412
Hooper3740611.0242
Henry3237911.8690
Burks2942514.7511
Okonkwo2940814.1482
Westbrook-Ikhine2539715.963t3
Hilliard211778.4314
Swaim11534.8131
Haskins9444.9100
Philips8789.8210
Conley44611.5270
Chestnut34113.7330
Hollister35418.0270
McMath24020.0390
Board166.060
Kinsey133.030
Ward144.040
TEAM265304811.56915
OPPONENTS419472311.375t28

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Byard45714.2280
Long242.040
Adams17676.076t1
Gibbens177.070
McCreary144.040
Mitchell111.010
Fulton100.000
Hooker100.000
Kalu100.000
Tart100.000
TEAM1414910.676t1
OPPONENTS1015015.043t1

SACKSNO.
Autry8.0
Simmons7.5
Walker7.0
Weaver5.5
Dupree4.0
Edwards3.0
Cole1.0
N.Jones1.0
Okuayinonu0.5
Tart0.5
TEAM38.0
OPPONENTS45.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Stonehouse87461353.043.430740
TEAM87461353.043.430740
OPPONENTS80358544.840.028690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Philips506212.4460
Board14014710.5190
Woods100888.8210
Hilliard2042.040
Hooker1000.000
Kinsey2000.000
Thompson1000.000
TEAM3503018.6460
OPPONENTS57060310.6270

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hilliard12323.0230
Haskins1941421.8370
Chestnut816921.1330
Board48220.5220
Cannon23316.5190
Rader000.0-30
TEAM3472121.2370
OPPONENTS2852318.7320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Avery010
Board110
Burks010
Dobbs210
Dupree002
Fulton001
Henry610
Hooker101
B.Jones010
Kinsey110
Philips200
Tannehill300
Tart001
Thompson100
Westbrook-Ikhine010
Willis310
Woods100
TEAM2195
OPPONENTS181111

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM8011154370282
OPPONENTS5796102813339

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Henry13130000000078
Bullock00002727141748069
Hilliard404000000024
Westbrook-Ikhine303000000018
Okonkwo202000000014
Tannehill220000000014
Burks201100000012
Hooper202000000012
Woods202000000012
Shudak0000113438010
Adams10000000006
Swaim10100000006
Willis11000000006
Lambo00003400003
TEAM331615131321721480249
OPPONENTS39928130322325500303

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Shudak0/01/12/30/00/0
Bullock0/05/54/45/70/1
TEAM0/06/66/75/70/1
OPPONENTS0/07/79/96/72/3

