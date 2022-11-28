Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tannehill24315865.019768.13104.141.66997.0
Willis301240.01414.700.013.34841.1
Henry22100.042.0150.000.03t118.8
TEAM27517262.519357.71114.051.86992.1
OPPONENTS44128263.929347.14194.392.075t91.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Henry24710484.25610
Hilliard211436.8300
Willis18643.6170
Tannehill26471.8111
Haskins10424.290
Burks2126.080
Okonkwo1-4-4.0-40
TEAM32513524.25611
OPPONENTS2419303.9683

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woods3235111.0411
Burks2433413.9510
Hooper2425710.7232
Henry2127813.2690
Hilliard191638.6314
Westbrook-Ikhine1834319.163t2
Okonkwo1120718.8481
Philips8789.8210
Swaim8465.8131
Haskins372.350
Hollister35418.0270
Kinsey133.030
TEAM172212112.36911
OPPONENTS282315111.275t19

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Long242.040
Adams17676.076t1
Byard12424.0240
McCreary144.040
Mitchell111.010
Fulton100.000
Hooker100.000
Tart100.000
TEAM910912.176t1
OPPONENTS511122.243t1

SACKSNO.
Autry7.0
Simmons6.5
Weaver5.5
Walker4.5
Dupree3.0
Edwards2.0
Cole1.0
N.Jones1.0
Okuayinonu0.5
TEAM31.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Stonehouse59313253.143.923740
TEAM59313253.143.923740
OPPONENTS57260445.740.419690

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Philips506212.4460
Board10010510.5170
Woods80729.0210
Hooker1000.000
TEAM24023910.0460
OPPONENTS3603559.9240

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Haskins1941421.8370
Board12020.0200
Cannon23316.5190
TEAM2246721.2370
OPPONENTS2137617.9320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Avery010
Board110
Burks010
Dupree002
Fulton001
Henry210
Hooker101
Philips200
Tannehill200
Westbrook-Ikhine010
Willis200
Woods100
TEAM1154
OPPONENTS1486

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM529540220209
OPPONENTS226375423205

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Henry10100000000060
Bullock00001919111348052
Hilliard404000000024
Hooper202000000012
Westbrook-Ikhine202000000012
Shudak0000113438010
Adams10000000006
Burks10010000006
Okonkwo10100000006
Swaim10100000006
Tannehill11000000006
Woods10100000006
Lambo00003400003
TEAM241111123241417480186
OPPONENTS23319016181517500183

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Shudak0/01/12/30/00/0
Bullock0/04/42/25/70/0
TEAM0/05/54/55/70/0
OPPONENTS0/04/46/63/42/3

