Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals365115612
Ohtani p-dh411012.172
Trout cf411110.211
Walsh 1b411010.292
Rendon 3b301021.150
Marsh lf512202.333
Stassi c512202.250
Rojas rf200001.150
b-Duffy ph-2b100011.400
Wade 2b201000.267
c-Adell ph-rf201001.176
Velazquez ss401002.143

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals391013937
Miller 3b401002.250
Ibáñez 3b100000.227
Semien 2b511001.111
Seager ss412311.346
Garver dh511001.300
Lowe 1b512100.348
García cf311010.200
White cf100000.000
K.Calhoun rf401002.118
W.Calhoun lf121010.167
a-Solak ph-lf200000.250
Heim c433500.545

Los Angeles200000021_5113
Texas04042000x_10130

a-grounded out for W.Calhoun in the 5th. b-struck out for Rojas in the 6th. c-struck out for Wade in the 6th.

E_Rojas (1), Velazquez (1), Rendon (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Wade (1), Velazquez (1), Adell (2), Ohtani (2), W.Calhoun (1), Lowe (2). HR_Trout (2), off Dunning; Stassi (1), off Richards; Heim (2), off Ohtani; Seager (1), off Moran. RBIs_Trout (2), Marsh 2 (6), Stassi 2 (3), Heim 5 (8), Seager 3 (5), Lowe (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rojas, Trout, Ohtani, Velazquez 2, Stassi); Texas 4 (Garver 2, K.Calhoun, Lowe, Heim). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Texas 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Walsh, Miller. GIDP_Walsh, Heim.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Walsh); Texas 2 (Lowe, Semien, Heim, Miller, Semien; Miller, Seager, Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, L, 0-232-366625707.56
Moran1-3322102554.00
Barria442102554.05
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning32-362227865.19
King, W, 1-011-300010184.50
Burke210005320.00
Richards1222202918.00
Martin121110247.71

Inherited runners-scored_Moran 1-1, King 1-0. IBB_off Moran (García). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:30. A_21,440 (40,300).

