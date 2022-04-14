|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|6
|12
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.172
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.150
|Marsh lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Rojas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|b-Duffy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|c-Adell ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|9
|3
|7
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ibáñez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.346
|Garver dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|García cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|W.Calhoun lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|a-Solak ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Heim c
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.545
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|021_5
|11
|3
|Texas
|040
|420
|00x_10
|13
|0
a-grounded out for W.Calhoun in the 5th. b-struck out for Rojas in the 6th. c-struck out for Wade in the 6th.
E_Rojas (1), Velazquez (1), Rendon (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Wade (1), Velazquez (1), Adell (2), Ohtani (2), W.Calhoun (1), Lowe (2). HR_Trout (2), off Dunning; Stassi (1), off Richards; Heim (2), off Ohtani; Seager (1), off Moran. RBIs_Trout (2), Marsh 2 (6), Stassi 2 (3), Heim 5 (8), Seager 3 (5), Lowe (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Rojas, Trout, Ohtani, Velazquez 2, Stassi); Texas 4 (Garver 2, K.Calhoun, Lowe, Heim). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Texas 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Walsh, Miller. GIDP_Walsh, Heim.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Walsh); Texas 2 (Lowe, Semien, Heim, Miller, Semien; Miller, Seager, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|70
|7.56
|Moran
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|54.00
|Barria
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|55
|4.05
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|86
|5.19
|King, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.50
|Burke
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|32
|0.00
|Richards
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|29
|18.00
|Martin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Moran 1-1, King 1-0. IBB_off Moran (García). WP_Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:30. A_21,440 (40,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.