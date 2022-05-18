|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|7
|Ward rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|White lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Wade pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|García cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ibáñez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Huff c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|101
|—
|5
|Texas
|100
|200
|07x
|—
|10
E_Rengifo (1), Marsh (1), García (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 5. 2B_Trout (10), García (6), Seager (2). HR_Ward (9), Rendon (5), Trout (10), Seager (8), Calhoun (4).
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Tepera pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Hearn pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:58. A_17,727 (40,300).
