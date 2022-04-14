Los AngelesTexas
Totals365115Totals3910139
Ohtani p-dh4110Miller 3b4010
Trout cf4111Ibáñez 3b1000
Walsh 1b4110Semien 2b5110
Rendon 3b3010Seager ss4123
Marsh lf5122Garver dh5110
Stassi c5122Lowe 1b5121
Rojas rf2000García cf3110
Duffy ph-2b1000White cf1000
Wade 2b2010K.Calhoun rf4010
Adell ph-rf2010W.Calhoun lf1210
Velazquez ss4010Solak ph-lf2000
Heim c4335

Los Angeles2000000215
Texas04042000x10

E_Rojas (1), Velazquez (1), Rendon (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Wade (1), Velazquez (1), Adell (2), Ohtani (2), W.Calhoun (1), Lowe (2). HR_Trout (2), Stassi (1), Heim (2), Seager (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Ohtani L,0-232-366625
Moran1-332210
Barria442102
Texas
Dunning32-362227
King W,1-011-300010
Burke210005
Richards122220
Martin121110

WP_Ohtani.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:30. A_21,440 (40,300).

