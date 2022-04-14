|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|9
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ibáñez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Marsh lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Garver dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rojas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|García cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Duffy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adell ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|W.Calhoun lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solak ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|021
|—
|5
|Texas
|040
|420
|00x
|—
|10
E_Rojas (1), Velazquez (1), Rendon (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Texas 8. 2B_Wade (1), Velazquez (1), Adell (2), Ohtani (2), W.Calhoun (1), Lowe (2). HR_Trout (2), Stassi (1), Heim (2), Seager (1).
|3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Ohtani.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:30. A_21,440 (40,300).
