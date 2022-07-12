OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39812815
Machín 3b512000.261
Laureano cf-rf522201.241
Murphy c411000.230
Brown 1b401101.217
b-Allen ph101000.207
Andrus ss411011.226
Pinder dh511302.229
Piscotty rf301000.197
1-Bolt pr-cf010000.125
Kemp lf401000.206
Neuse 2b411200.240

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33109867
Smith 3b-2b411300.238
Semien 2b300010.236
Duggar lf100001.250
Seager ss411111.245
García rf400012.242
Lowe 1b322011.281
Huff 1b000000.282
Heim c321001.266
a-Viloria ph-c010010.200
Calhoun dh311110.232
Miller lf-3b400001.211
Taveras cf423300.317

Oakland000110060_8121
Texas02031220x_1091

a-walked for Heim in the 7th. b-singled for Brown in the 9th.

1-ran for Piscotty in the 8th.

E_Brown (3), Smith (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR_Neuse (3), off Howard; Laureano (7), off Allard; Pinder (6), off Allard; Seager (20), off Martinez; Smith (1), off Snead. RBIs_Brown (38), Neuse 2 (21), Laureano 2 (17), Pinder 3 (20), Calhoun (40), Taveras 3 (9), Smith 3 (8), Seager (46). SB_Taveras (2). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Murphy, Machín); Texas 3 (Lowe, Semien, Smith). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Neuse. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Semien).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, L, 2-241-346443886.52
Snead11-332211306.87
Tapia11-3222113214.40
Acevedo100002113.18
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Howard, W, 1-1562101848.04
Leclerc200001184.50
Allard1-345501227.71
Richards, H, 31-311100153.16
Santana, H, 151-30000052.38
Martin, S, 3-4110012222.89

Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 1-0, Santana 1-0. HBP_Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP_Martinez(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:28. A_20,660 (40,300).

