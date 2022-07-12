|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|1
|5
|Machín 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Laureano cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|b-Allen ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Pinder dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.229
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|1-Bolt pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Neuse 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|8
|6
|7
|Smith 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.238
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Duggar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Huff 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Heim c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|a-Viloria ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Miller lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.317
|Oakland
|000
|110
|060_8
|12
|1
|Texas
|020
|312
|20x_10
|9
|1
a-walked for Heim in the 7th. b-singled for Brown in the 9th.
1-ran for Piscotty in the 8th.
E_Brown (3), Smith (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR_Neuse (3), off Howard; Laureano (7), off Allard; Pinder (6), off Allard; Seager (20), off Martinez; Smith (1), off Snead. RBIs_Brown (38), Neuse 2 (21), Laureano 2 (17), Pinder 3 (20), Calhoun (40), Taveras 3 (9), Smith 3 (8), Seager (46). SB_Taveras (2). SF_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Murphy, Machín); Texas 3 (Lowe, Semien, Smith). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Neuse. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Semien).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 2-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|88
|6.52
|Snead
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|6.87
|Tapia
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|14.40
|Acevedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.18
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, W, 1-1
|5
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|84
|8.04
|Leclerc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Allard
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|0
|1
|22
|7.71
|Richards, H, 3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.16
|Santana, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.38
|Martin, S, 3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 1-0, Santana 1-0. HBP_Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP_Martinez(2).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:28. A_20,660 (40,300).
