abrhbiabrhbi
Totals398128Totals331098
Machín 3b5120Smith 3b-2b4113
Laureano cf-rf5222Semien 2b3000
Murphy c4110Duggar lf1000
Brown 1b4011Seager ss4111
Allen ph1010García rf4000
Andrus ss4110Lowe 1b3220
Pinder dh5113Huff 1b0000
Piscotty rf3010Heim c3210
Bolt pr-cf0100Viloria ph-c0100
Kemp lf4010Calhoun dh3111
Neuse 2b4112Miller lf-3b4000
Taveras cf4233

Oakland0001100608
Texas02031220x10

E_Brown (3), Smith (1). DP_Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR_Neuse (3), Laureano (7), Pinder (6), Seager (20), Smith (1). SB_Taveras (2). SF_Smith (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Martinez L,2-241-346443
Snead11-332211
Tapia11-322211
Acevedo100002
Texas
Howard W,1-1562101
Leclerc200001
Allard1-345501
Richards H,31-311100
Santana H,151-300000
Martin S,3-4110012

HBP_Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP_Martinez(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:28. A_20,660 (40,300).

