TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3912131257
Semien 2b511001.296
Seager ss411411.343
Thompson lf000000.163
Lowe 1b310020.286
García rf500002.247
Jung 3b523101.282
J.Smith lf-ss523101.229
Grossman dh221210.239
a-Miller ph-dh101100.208
Taveras cf422310.310
León c511001.147

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34282111
Mullins cf400002.269
Rutschman c313110.274
McCann c000000.182
Santander rf300002.263
Vavra rf101100.279
Mountcastle 1b401001.239
Frazier 2b300000.248
Urías 2b100000.276
Hays lf402000.311
Henderson 3b400000.204
O'Hearn dh411003.256
Mateo ss300003.227

Texas020800002_12131
Baltimore100000010_281

a-doubled for Grossman in the 9th.

E_J.Smith (4), Mateo (6). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Miller (3), Hays (13), O'Hearn (2). 3B_Jung (1). HR_Taveras (2), off Rodriguez; Grossman (6), off Rodriguez; Seager (4), off Rodriguez; Rutschman (8), off Gray. RBIs_Taveras 3 (20), J.Smith (5), Grossman 2 (28), Seager 4 (18), Miller (6), Rutschman (26), Vavra (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Grossman); Baltimore 4 (Urías 2, Henderson, O'Hearn). RISP_Texas 5 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_León, García, Santander.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Baltimore 2 (Frazier, Mountcastle; Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 5-1741118922.81
King141102214.15
Hernández100001146.27
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, L, 2-231-369836837.35
Voth32-321121624.10
C.Pérez110000153.26
McKenna1422001818.00

HBP_Voth (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:36. A_20,293 (45,971).

