|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|12
|13
|12
|5
|7
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.343
|Thompson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Smith lf-ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Grossman dh
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|a-Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.310
|León c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|11
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Vavra rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Texas
|020
|800
|002_12
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|010_2
|8
|1
a-doubled for Grossman in the 9th.
E_J.Smith (4), Mateo (6). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Miller (3), Hays (13), O'Hearn (2). 3B_Jung (1). HR_Taveras (2), off Rodriguez; Grossman (6), off Rodriguez; Seager (4), off Rodriguez; Rutschman (8), off Gray. RBIs_Taveras 3 (20), J.Smith (5), Grossman 2 (28), Seager 4 (18), Miller (6), Rutschman (26), Vavra (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Grossman); Baltimore 4 (Urías 2, Henderson, O'Hearn). RISP_Texas 5 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_León, García, Santander.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Baltimore 2 (Frazier, Mountcastle; Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 5-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|92
|2.81
|King
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.15
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.27
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 2-2
|3
|1-3
|6
|9
|8
|3
|6
|83
|7.35
|Voth
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|62
|4.10
|C.Pérez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.26
|McKenna
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|18.00
HBP_Voth (Grossman).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:36. A_20,293 (45,971).
