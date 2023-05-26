|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|12
|13
|12
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Thompson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vavra rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Smith lf-ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman dh
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Urías 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|León c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|020
|800
|002
|—
|12
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_J.Smith (4), Mateo (6). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Miller (3), Hays (13), O'Hearn (2). 3B_Jung (1). HR_Taveras (2), Grossman (6), Seager (4), Rutschman (8).
HBP_Voth (Grossman).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:36. A_20,293 (45,971).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.