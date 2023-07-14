ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3548447
Kwan lf401010.262
Rosario ss511001.267
Ramírez 3b501000.287
J.Naylor 1b211220.306
Giménez 2b300011.246
Bell dh401001.231
Brennan rf400001.264
Straw cf411002.236
B.Naylor c412201.218

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3912171256
Semien 2b410010.268
Seager ss422210.355
Lowe 1b444110.278
García rf533301.266
Jung 3b501002.278
Heim c523401.287
Jankowski lf302110.328
Duran dh400002.303
a-Miller ph-dh000010.208
Taveras cf502100.296

Cleveland004000000_480
Texas00020154x_12170

a-walked for Duran in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 9. 2B_Taveras (16), Seager (27), Heim (21), Lowe (26). HR_B.Naylor (2), off Gray; J.Naylor (12), off Gray; Lowe (10), off Civale; Seager (13), off Morris; García (24), off Morris; Heim (13), off Morris. RBIs_B.Naylor 2 (7), J.Naylor 2 (66), Lowe (46), Jankowski (19), Heim 4 (63), Seager 2 (54), García 3 (78), Taveras (41). SB_Jankowski (12), Ramírez (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez 3, Ramírez); Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Jung, Duran). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Texas 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Jung, Heim.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Straw, Ramírez, Straw).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale552212792.65
Morgan, H, 71-321110192.11
Sandlin, H, 32-30000182.60
Hentges, L, 1-1, BS, 0-102331095.40
De Los Santos132212262.89
Morris1544112812.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray654434883.45
Burke, W, 3-2120011162.95
Chapman100001130.00
Leclerc110001202.96

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 2-0, De Los Santos 2-2. IBB_off Gray (J.Naylor), off Burke (J.Naylor). HBP_Sandlin (Jankowski). WP_Gray, Leclerc. PB_B.Naylor (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:51. A_33,863 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you