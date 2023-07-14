|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|4
|7
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|J.Naylor 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.306
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|B.Naylor c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|12
|17
|12
|5
|6
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.355
|Lowe 1b
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|García rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Jung 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Heim c
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.287
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.328
|Duran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|a-Miller ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Cleveland
|004
|000
|000_4
|8
|0
|Texas
|000
|201
|54x_12
|17
|0
a-walked for Duran in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 9. 2B_Taveras (16), Seager (27), Heim (21), Lowe (26). HR_B.Naylor (2), off Gray; J.Naylor (12), off Gray; Lowe (10), off Civale; Seager (13), off Morris; García (24), off Morris; Heim (13), off Morris. RBIs_B.Naylor 2 (7), J.Naylor 2 (66), Lowe (46), Jankowski (19), Heim 4 (63), Seager 2 (54), García 3 (78), Taveras (41). SB_Jankowski (12), Ramírez (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Giménez 3, Ramírez); Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Jung, Duran). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Texas 8 for 18.
Runners moved up_Ramírez, Jung, Heim.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Straw, Ramírez, Straw).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|79
|2.65
|Morgan, H, 7
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.11
|Sandlin, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.60
|Hentges, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|9
|5.40
|De Los Santos
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|2.89
|Morris
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|28
|12.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|88
|3.45
|Burke, W, 3-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.95
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Leclerc
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 2-0, De Los Santos 2-2. IBB_off Gray (J.Naylor), off Burke (J.Naylor). HBP_Sandlin (Jankowski). WP_Gray, Leclerc. PB_B.Naylor (2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:51. A_33,863 (40,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.