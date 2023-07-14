ClevelandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35484Totals39121712
Kwan lf4010Semien 2b4100
Rosario ss5110Seager ss4222
Ramírez 3b5010Lowe 1b4441
J.Naylor 1b2112García rf5333
Giménez 2b3000Jung 3b5010
Bell dh4010Heim c5234
Brennan rf4000Jankowski lf3021
Straw cf4110Duran dh4000
B.Naylor c4122Miller ph-dh0000
Taveras cf5021

Cleveland0040000004
Texas00020154x12

DP_Cleveland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 9. 2B_Taveras (16), Seager (27), Heim (21), Lowe (26). HR_B.Naylor (2), J.Naylor (12), Lowe (10), Seager (13), García (24), Heim (13). SB_Jankowski (12), Ramírez (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale552212
Morgan H,71-321110
Sandlin H,32-300001
Hentges L,1-1 BS,0-1023310
De Los Santos132212
Morris154411
Texas
Gray654434
Burke W,3-2120011
Chapman100001
Leclerc110001

Hentges pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Sandlin (Jankowski). WP_Gray, Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:51. A_33,863 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

