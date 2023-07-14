|Cleveland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|39
|12
|17
|12
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|4
|4
|1
|J.Naylor 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|García rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Duran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Naylor c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Miller ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Texas
|000
|201
|54x
|—
|12
DP_Cleveland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 9. 2B_Taveras (16), Seager (27), Heim (21), Lowe (26). HR_B.Naylor (2), J.Naylor (12), Lowe (10), Seager (13), García (24), Heim (13). SB_Jankowski (12), Ramírez (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Civale
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Morgan H,7
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sandlin H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hentges L,1-1 BS,0-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Morris
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Texas
|Gray
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Burke W,3-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hentges pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Sandlin (Jankowski). WP_Gray, Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:51. A_33,863 (40,000).
