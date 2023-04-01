PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3439337
Turner ss512001.333
Schwarber lf400101.000
Realmuto c211010.571
a-Stubbs ph-c100000.000
Hall 1b312000.286
b-Harrison ph-3b-p100000.000
Castellanos dh402201.444
Sosa 3b000000---
Stott 2b402000.375
Bohm 3b-1b300010.429
Cave rf300011.000
Marsh cf300002.286
d-Pache ph100001.000

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40161715612
Semien 2b521202.300
Seager ss401111.286
Hearn p000000---
Lowe 1b623201.444
García cf423111.625
1-Jankowski pr-cf1011001.000
Jung 3b521012.125
Grossman rf312201.500
Thompson rf111000.333
Garver c432611.500
Miller dh311010.286
c-Duran ph-lf100001.000
J.Smith lf-ss321012.250

Philadelphia000210000_392
Texas20203063x_16170

a-popped out for Realmuto in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-struck out for Marsh in the 9th.

1-ran for García in the 7th.

E_Turner (1), Bohm (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Texas 10. 2B_Hall (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Stott (1), Lowe (1), Thompson (1). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Semien (1), off Wheeler; Garver (1), off Marte; Garver (2), off Domínguez. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Semien 2 (2), Grossman 2 (5), Garver 6 (6), Seager (1), Lowe 2 (3), García (3), Jankowski (1). SB_Cave (1). SF_Grossman, Seager, Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Texas 3 (Jung 2, Garver). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; Texas 7 for 16.

Runners moved up_Turner, Schwarber, Lowe. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, L, 0-141-375417948.31
Marte2-3222122927.00
Alvarado110002180.00
Domínguez03641027Inf
Bellatti110000170.00
Kimbrel1-3133211881.00
Harrison2-320010170.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-0563326825.40
Dunning, H, 1330000350.00
Hearn100011170.00

Domínguez pitched to 6 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Marte 1-1, Bellatti 3-3, Harrison 3-3. HBP_Domínguez (J.Smith). PB_Stubbs (1).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:10. A_31,916 (40,000).

