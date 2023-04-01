|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.571
|a-Stubbs ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hall 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Harrison ph-3b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.444
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Bohm 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|d-Pache ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|16
|17
|15
|6
|12
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.300
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Hearn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Lowe 1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.444
|García cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.625
|1-Jankowski pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Thompson rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Garver c
|4
|3
|2
|6
|1
|1
|.500
|Miller dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|c-Duran ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|J.Smith lf-ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Philadelphia
|000
|210
|000_3
|9
|2
|Texas
|202
|030
|63x_16
|17
|0
a-popped out for Realmuto in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-struck out for Marsh in the 9th.
1-ran for García in the 7th.
E_Turner (1), Bohm (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Texas 10. 2B_Hall (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Stott (1), Lowe (1), Thompson (1). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Semien (1), off Wheeler; Garver (1), off Marte; Garver (2), off Domínguez. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Semien 2 (2), Grossman 2 (5), Garver 6 (6), Seager (1), Lowe 2 (3), García (3), Jankowski (1). SB_Cave (1). SF_Grossman, Seager, Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Texas 3 (Jung 2, Garver). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; Texas 7 for 16.
Runners moved up_Turner, Schwarber, Lowe. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|4
|1
|7
|94
|8.31
|Marte
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|29
|27.00
|Alvarado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Domínguez
|0
|3
|6
|4
|1
|0
|27
|Inf
|Bellatti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Kimbrel
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|18
|81.00
|Harrison
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 1-0
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|82
|5.40
|Dunning, H, 1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|0.00
|Hearn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
Domínguez pitched to 6 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Marte 1-1, Bellatti 3-3, Harrison 3-3. HBP_Domínguez (J.Smith). PB_Stubbs (1).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:10. A_31,916 (40,000).
