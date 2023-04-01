North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.