PhiladelphiaTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34393Totals40161715
Turner ss5120Semien 2b5212
Schwarber lf4001Seager ss4011
Realmuto c2110Hearn p0000
Stubbs ph-c1000Lowe 1b6232
Hall 1b3120García cf4231
Harrison ph-3b1000Jankowski pr-cf1011
Castellanos dh4022Jung 3b5210
Sosa 3b0000Grossman rf3122
Stott 2b4020Thompson rf1110
Bohm 3b-1b3000Garver c4326
Cave rf3000Miller dh3110
Marsh cf3000Duran ph-lf1000
Pache ph1000J.Smith lf-ss3210

Philadelphia0002100003
Texas20203063x16

E_Turner (1), Bohm (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Texas 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Texas 10. 2B_Hall (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Stott (1), Lowe (1), Thompson (1). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Semien (1), Garver 2 (2). SB_Cave (1). SF_Grossman (1), Seager (1), Semien (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,0-141-375417
Marte2-322212
Alvarado110002
Domínguez036410
Bellatti110000
Kimbrel1-313321
Harrison2-320010
Texas
Eovaldi W,1-0563326
Dunning H,1330000
Hearn100011

Domínguez pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Domínguez (J.Smith).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:10. A_31,916 (40,000).

