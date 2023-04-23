OaklandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33252Totals31594
Ruiz cf4000Semien 2b3110
Noda 1b4000Grossman dh2114
Aguilar dh4000Lowe 1b4010
Peterson 3b3000García rf3000
K.Smith ph1000Jung 3b4000
Capel rf3010Heim c4010
Díaz ph1010Duran ss4010
Diaz 2b4110J.Smith ss0000
Kemp lf2000Taveras cf4330
Rooker ph-lf1000Thompson lf2000
Langeliers c3112Jankowski ph-lf1010
Wade ss3010

Oakland0000200002
Texas03010001x5

E_Duran (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B_Duran (2). HR_Langeliers (4), Grossman (2). SB_Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF_Grossman (2). S_Thompson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Muller L,0-2574443
Lovelady100011
C.Smith11-311101
Moll2-310011
Texas
deGrom W,2-06321011
Burke H,32-310001
Hernández H,411-300002
W.Smith S,2-2110001

WP_Moll.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:31. A_34,916 (40,000).

