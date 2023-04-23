OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33252015
Ruiz cf400003.280
Noda 1b400003.200
Aguilar dh400001.241
Peterson 3b300001.193
c-K.Smith ph100001.171
Capel rf301000.298
d-Díaz ph101000.151
Diaz 2b411001.364
Kemp lf200001.157
a-Rooker ph-lf100001.318
Langeliers c311201.234
Wade ss301002.100

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3159466
Semien 2b311020.298
Grossman dh211420.208
Lowe 1b401012.256
García rf300010.250
Jung 3b400003.272
Heim c401000.315
Duran ss401001.263
J.Smith ss000000.162
Taveras cf433000.265
Thompson lf200000.160
b-Jankowski ph-lf101000.333

Oakland000020000_250
Texas03010001x_591

a-struck out for Kemp in the 7th. b-singled for Thompson in the 8th. c-struck out for Peterson in the 9th. d-singled for Capel in the 9th.

E_Duran (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B_Duran (2). HR_Langeliers (4), off deGrom; Grossman (2), off Muller. RBIs_Langeliers 2 (10), Grossman 4 (10). SB_Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF_Grossman. S_Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Noda); Texas 6 (Taveras, Lowe 2, García, Heim 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Texas 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Semien.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller, L, 0-2574443937.23
Lovelady100011180.00
C.Smith11-311101214.00
Moll2-310011174.50
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, W, 2-06321011803.04
Burke, H, 32-310001142.70
Hernández, H, 411-300002211.93
W.Smith, S, 2-2110001172.16

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1, Hernández 1-0. WP_Moll.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:31. A_34,916 (40,000).

