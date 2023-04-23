|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|0
|15
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|c-K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|d-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|a-Rooker ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|6
|6
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Grossman dh
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.208
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|J.Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Taveras cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|b-Jankowski ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000_2
|5
|0
|Texas
|030
|100
|01x_5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Kemp in the 7th. b-singled for Thompson in the 8th. c-struck out for Peterson in the 9th. d-singled for Capel in the 9th.
E_Duran (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B_Duran (2). HR_Langeliers (4), off deGrom; Grossman (2), off Muller. RBIs_Langeliers 2 (10), Grossman 4 (10). SB_Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF_Grossman. S_Thompson.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Noda); Texas 6 (Taveras, Lowe 2, García, Heim 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Texas 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Semien.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, L, 0-2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|93
|7.23
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|C.Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.00
|Moll
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.50
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 2-0
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|80
|3.04
|Burke, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Hernández, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.93
|W.Smith, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1, Hernández 1-0. WP_Moll.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:31. A_34,916 (40,000).
