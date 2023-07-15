|Cleveland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Fry rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Naylor ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Texas
|110
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Fry (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Texas 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 6. 2B_Gallagher (5), J.Naylor (20), Seager (28). SB_Jankowski (13), J.Naylor (6). SF_Semien (5).
Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:28. A_37,730 (40,000).
