ClevelandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34080Totals26252
Kwan lf4010Semien 2b3121
Rosario ss4000Seager ss3010
Ramírez 3b4010Lowe 1b3000
J.Naylor dh4010García rf3001
Bell 1b3010Jung 3b4000
Freeman 2b4010Heim c2110
Fry rf2000Jankowski lf3010
Brennan ph-rf2020Garver dh3000
Straw cf4000Taveras cf2000
Gallagher c2010
B.Naylor ph-c1000

Cleveland0000000000
Texas11000000x2

E_Fry (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Texas 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 6. 2B_Gallagher (5), J.Naylor (20), Seager (28). SB_Jankowski (13), J.Naylor (6). SF_Semien (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Williams L,1-2542244
Kelly100002
Curry110002
Herrin100011
Texas
Heaney W,6-651-360014
Anderson H,3110000
W.Smith H,512-300002
Chapman S,1-1110002

Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:28. A_37,730 (40,000).

