ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3408018
Kwan lf401000.262
Rosario ss400002.264
Ramírez 3b401000.287
J.Naylor dh401000.306
Bell 1b301010.232
Freeman 2b401001.304
Fry rf200001.265
a-Brennan ph-rf202000.270
Straw cf400003.233
Gallagher c201000.140
b-B.Naylor ph-c100001.214

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2625259
Semien 2b312100.271
Seager ss301011.355
Lowe 1b300011.275
García rf300111.264
Jung 3b400003.275
Heim c211010.289
Jankowski lf301001.328
Garver dh300001.247
Taveras cf200011.294

Cleveland000000000_081
Texas11000000x_250

a-singled for Fry in the 7th. b-struck out for Gallagher in the 7th.

E_Fry (2). LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 6. 2B_Gallagher (5), J.Naylor (20), Seager (28). RBIs_García (79), Semien (57). SB_Jankowski (13), J.Naylor (6). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Rosario); Texas 2 (Lowe 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Texas 0 for 4.

GIDP_Freeman, Jung.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Bell; B.Naylor); Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 1-2542244923.94
Kelly100002160.00
Curry110002203.04
Herrin100011135.24
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney, W, 6-651-360014874.43
Anderson, H, 3110000113.70
W.Smith, H, 512-300002192.91
Chapman, S, 1-1110002120.00

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0, W.Smith 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:28. A_37,730 (40,000).

