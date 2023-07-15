|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|1
|8
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Fry rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|a-Brennan ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|b-B.Naylor ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|5
|9
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.355
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|1
|Texas
|110
|000
|00x_2
|5
|0
a-singled for Fry in the 7th. b-struck out for Gallagher in the 7th.
E_Fry (2). LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 6. 2B_Gallagher (5), J.Naylor (20), Seager (28). RBIs_García (79), Semien (57). SB_Jankowski (13), J.Naylor (6). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Rosario); Texas 2 (Lowe 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 3; Texas 0 for 4.
GIDP_Freeman, Jung.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Bell; B.Naylor); Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 1-2
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|92
|3.94
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Curry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.04
|Herrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.24
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 6-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|4.43
|Anderson, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.70
|W.Smith, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.91
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0, W.Smith 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:28. A_37,730 (40,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.