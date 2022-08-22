TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3126219
Semien 2b401001.234
Seager ss302110.254
Lowe 1b400000.293
García rf411101.253
Heim c400002.248
Taveras cf300001.292
Calhoun lf300002.210
Miller dh311001.209
E.Duran 3b301001.247

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3217136
Arraez 2b400000.327
Correa ss302010.269
Buxton cf201011.224
Cave cf100000.176
Miranda 1b400002.280
Kepler rf401001.226
Urshela 3b411000.266
Gordon lf402100.277
Beckham dh200001.091
a-Polanco ph-dh100011.236
León c200000.150
b-Sánchez ph-c100000.217

Texas000011000_260
Minnesota000100000_170

a-walked for Beckham in the 7th. b-grounded out for León in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gordon (18). 3B_Correa (1), Urshela (3). HR_García (20), off Gray. RBIs_García (76), Seager (62), Gordon (24). SB_Buxton (6). CS_Gordon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García 2); Minnesota 5 (Kepler 4, Arraez). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Semien, Miranda, Sánchez. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

TP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans451122894.42
Alexy, W, 1-021-310011306.23
Martin, H, 62-30000053.83
Leclerc, H, 3110002253.19
Moore, S, 3-4100001132.05
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-4652216693.10
Fulmer100001123.00
Jax100002143.67
Thielbar110000124.06

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_18,595 (38,544).

