|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Miller dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|E.Duran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Cave cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Beckham dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|a-Polanco ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|b-Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Texas
|000
|011
|000_2
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|0
a-walked for Beckham in the 7th. b-grounded out for León in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gordon (18). 3B_Correa (1), Urshela (3). HR_García (20), off Gray. RBIs_García (76), Seager (62), Gordon (24). SB_Buxton (6). CS_Gordon (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García 2); Minnesota 5 (Kepler 4, Arraez). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Semien, Miranda, Sánchez. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
TP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|89
|4.42
|Alexy, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|6.23
|Martin, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.83
|Leclerc, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.19
|Moore, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.05
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-4
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|69
|3.10
|Fulmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Jax
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.67
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.06
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-0. WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:58. A_18,595 (38,544).
