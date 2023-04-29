|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Cabrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Bauers lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Grossman dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Duran ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|020
|00x_2
|5
|0
LOB_New York 2, Texas 5. 2B_Thompson (4). HR_Duran (2), off Brito. RBIs_Duran 2 (10). SB_Jankowski (5). CS_Thompson (1). S_Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Hicks); Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Grossman). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Texas 0 for 5.
GIDP_Torres, García.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Texas 1 (Duran, Semien, Lowe).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, L, 2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|59
|5.56
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|2.31
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.72
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 3-2
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|113
|3.93
HBP_Peralta (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:06. A_40,027 (40,000).
