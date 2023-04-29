New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2803008
Volpe ss400001.216
Rizzo 1b401002.293
Torres 2b300000.244
LeMahieu 3b300002.256
Calhoun dh301000.243
Cabrera rf200000.207
Trevino c300001.237
Bauers lf000000---
Hicks lf300001.125
Kiner-Falefa cf301001.174

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2725237
Semien 2b400001.278
Jankowski cf300011.302
Lowe 1b200011.252
García rf400001.255
Jung 3b300002.260
Heim c200010.278
Grossman dh311001.250
Duran ss312200.310
Thompson lf302000.233

New York000000000_030
Texas00002000x_250

LOB_New York 2, Texas 5. 2B_Thompson (4). HR_Duran (2), off Brito. RBIs_Duran 2 (10). SB_Jankowski (5). CS_Thompson (1). S_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Hicks); Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Grossman). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Texas 0 for 5.

GIDP_Torres, García.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Texas 1 (Duran, Semien, Lowe).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, L, 2-3542215595.56
Marinaccio100022282.31
Hamilton110000171.72
Peralta100000112.70
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 3-29300081133.93

HBP_Peralta (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:06. A_40,027 (40,000).

