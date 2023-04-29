New YorkTexas
Totals28030Totals27252
Volpe ss4000Semien 2b4000
Rizzo 1b4010Jankowski cf3000
Torres 2b3000Lowe 1b2000
LeMahieu 3b3000García rf4000
Calhoun dh3010Jung 3b3000
Cabrera rf2000Heim c2000
Trevino c3000Grossman dh3110
Bauers lf0000Duran ss3122
Hicks lf3000Thompson lf3020
Kiner-Falefa cf3010

New York0000000000
Texas00002000x2

DP_New York 1, Texas 1. LOB_New York 2, Texas 5. 2B_Thompson (4). HR_Duran (2). SB_Jankowski (5). S_Cabrera (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Brito L,2-3542215
Marinaccio100022
Hamilton110000
Peralta100000
Texas
Eovaldi W,3-2930008

HBP_Peralta (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:06. A_40,027 (40,000).

