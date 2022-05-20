TexasHouston
Totals31352Totals30070
Miller 3b4000Altuve 2b4000
Semien 2b3011Brantley dh3000
Seager ss4010Bregman 3b4020
García cf4000Tucker rf4020
Calhoun rf4111Gurriel 1b4000
Heim c3000Peña ss3010
Garver dh4110Dubón cf3000
Lowe 1b2110McCormick lf3010
White lf3000Maldonado c1000
Díaz ph1010
Castro c0000

Texas0001000203
Houston0000000000

E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). DP_Texas 3, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6). S_Maldonado (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Pérez W,3-2970015
Houston
Javier L,2-2631119
Stanek100000
Montero2-322011
Taylor100010
Maton1-300001

Taylor pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).

