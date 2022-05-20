TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31352311
Miller 3b400003.202
Semien 2b301112.178
Seager ss401000.245
García cf400001.204
Calhoun rf411101.243
Heim c300011.286
Garver dh411001.200
Lowe 1b211011.240
White lf300001.207

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3007015
Altuve 2b400000.275
Brantley dh300012.278
Bregman 3b402000.231
Tucker rf402000.255
Gurriel 1b400001.234
Peña ss301000.277
Dubón cf300000.222
McCormick lf301002.229
Maldonado c100000.121
a-Díaz ph101000.235
Castro c000000.083

Texas000100020_351
Houston000000000_071

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6), off Javier. RBIs_Calhoun (14), Semien (9). S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Seager); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Brantley). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Seager, Bregman, Peña.

DP_Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Gurriel).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 3-29700151081.64
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 2-2631119912.87
Stanek10000091.23
Montero2-322011190.55
Taylor100010133.29
Maton1-30000144.00

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Maton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you