|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|12
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Ad.García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Mathias dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.343
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Huff c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.242
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Taveras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|1-Williams pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stallings c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|a-Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Encarnación rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.155
|Texas
|000
|000
|210_3
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|020
|000_2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Stallings in the 9th.
1-ran for Anderson in the 8th.
E_Otto (2). LOB_Texas 7, Miami 7. 2B_Ad.García (27), Jung (2). RBIs_Jung (2), Huff (8), Mathias (10), Díaz (7), Berti (22). SB_Thompson (14). SF_Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Jung 2, Semien, Smith); Miami 2 (Rojas, Stallings). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Huff. GIDP_Seager, Cooper.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Miami 1 (Anderson, Rojas, Díaz).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|90
|4.71
|Hernández, W, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|2.91
|Moore, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.14
|Leclerc, S, 5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.02
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|89
|5.35
|Nance, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.66
|Okert, L, 5-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|27
|2.52
|Brigham
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored_Moore 2-0, Nance 2-1, Brigham 3-0. HBP_Otto 2 (Rojas,Cooper). WP_Otto. PB_Huff (5).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_5,095 (36,742).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.