TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32363512
Semien 2b501002.241
Seager ss310011.246
Lowe 1b402001.309
Ad.García rf311011.250
Mathias dh210121.343
Jung 3b401103.250
Huff c300112.242
Smith lf400001.211
Taveras cf000000.280
Thompson cf-lf401000.296

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3025234
Berti lf401100.254
Anderson 3b402000.230
1-Williams pr-3b000000.234
Cooper dh300001.259
Bleday cf401000.182
Leblanc 2b300011.280
Rojas ss311000.233
Stallings c210010.220
a-Wendle ph100000.254
Encarnación rf300011.182
Díaz 1b300101.155

Texas000000210_361
Miami000020000_250

a-flied out for Stallings in the 9th.

1-ran for Anderson in the 8th.

E_Otto (2). LOB_Texas 7, Miami 7. 2B_Ad.García (27), Jung (2). RBIs_Jung (2), Huff (8), Mathias (10), Díaz (7), Berti (22). SB_Thompson (14). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Jung 2, Semien, Smith); Miami 2 (Rojas, Stallings). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Huff. GIDP_Seager, Cooper.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Miami 1 (Anderson, Rojas, Díaz).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto632222904.71
Hernández, W, 2-212-320010262.91
Moore, H, 101-30000052.14
Leclerc, S, 5-5100002113.02
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers61-342229895.35
Nance, BS, 0-12-30000084.66
Okert, L, 5-32-311131272.52
Brigham11-310002174.20

Inherited runners-scored_Moore 2-0, Nance 2-1, Brigham 3-0. HBP_Otto 2 (Rojas,Cooper). WP_Otto. PB_Huff (5).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_5,095 (36,742).

