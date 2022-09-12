|Texas
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Williams pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Huff c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encarnación rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Otto (2). DP_Texas 1, Miami 1. LOB_Texas 7, Miami 7. 2B_Ad.García (27), Jung (2). SB_Thompson (14). SF_Díaz (2).
HBP_Otto 2 (Rojas,Cooper). WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_5,095 (36,742).
