TexasMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals30252
Semien 2b5010Berti lf4011
Seager ss3100Anderson 3b4020
Lowe 1b4020Williams pr-3b0000
Ad.García rf3110Cooper dh3000
Mathias dh2101Bleday cf4010
Jung 3b4011Leblanc 2b3000
Huff c3001Rojas ss3110
Smith lf4000Stallings c2100
Taveras cf0000Wendle ph1000
Thompson cf-lf4010Encarnación rf3000
Díaz 1b3001

Texas0000002103
Miami0000200002

E_Otto (2). DP_Texas 1, Miami 1. LOB_Texas 7, Miami 7. 2B_Ad.García (27), Jung (2). SB_Thompson (14). SF_Díaz (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Otto632222
Hernández W,2-212-320010
Moore H,101-300000
Leclerc S,5-5100002
Miami
Rogers61-342229
Nance BS,0-12-300000
Okert L,5-32-311131
Brigham11-310002

HBP_Otto 2 (Rojas,Cooper). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_5,095 (36,742).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you