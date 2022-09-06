|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|2
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Duran 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Matijevic dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Huff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|030
|000
|100
|—
|4
|Houston
|011
|100
|000
|—
|3
E_Huff (2), Altuve (9), Bregman (7), Gurriel (5). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 9. 2B_Duran (10), Semien (24). HR_Altuve (24). SB_Peña 2 (9), Tucker 2 (22), Semien (22), García (23), Mathias (1), Altuve (15).
|4
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Valdez(2).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ben May.
T_3:23. A_26,803 (41,168).
