TexasHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35472Totals35383
Semien 2b5010Altuve 2b4111
Seager ss5100Peña ss4020
Lowe 1b4020Alvarez lf5010
García rf4000Bregman 3b3010
Mathias dh2100Tucker rf4220
Taveras cf4120Gurriel 1b4001
Duran 3b4112Matijevic dh2010
Huff c3010Mancini ph-dh2000
Thompson lf4000McCormick cf4001
Maldonado c2000
Vázquez ph1000

Texas0300001004
Houston0111000003

E_Huff (2), Altuve (9), Bregman (7), Gurriel (5). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 9. 2B_Duran (10), Semien (24). HR_Altuve (24). SB_Peña 2 (9), Tucker 2 (22), Semien (22), García (23), Mathias (1), Altuve (15).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Otto453215
Hearn W,6-7220002
Tinoco H,22-310010
Moore H,811-300002
Leclerc S,3-3100010
Houston
Valdez L,14-562-3642411
Maton1-300001
Stanek100003
Smith110000

WP_Valdez(2).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ben May.

T_3:23. A_26,803 (41,168).

