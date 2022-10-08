Texas72114749
Oklahoma00000

First Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Auburn kick), 6:48.

Second Quarter

TEX_Worthy 10 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 12:40.

TEX_K.Robinson 15 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 7:31.

TEX_Sanders 24 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), :18.

Third Quarter

TEX_B.Robinson 11 run (Auburn kick), 5:01.

TEX_Sanders 18 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 1:57.

Fourth Quarter

TEX_J.Brooks 18 run (Auburn kick), 12:11.

TEXOKLA
First downs3611
Total Net Yards585195
Rushes-yards50-29642-156
Passing28939
Punt Returns2-110-0
Kickoff Returns0-02-33
Interceptions Ret.2-61-20
Comp-Att-Int21-31-19-17-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-17
Punts3-40.6678-42.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards2-103-36
Time of Possession32:5927:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 22-130, R.Johnson 9-57, J.Brooks 7-39, K.Robinson 4-32, Ewers 2-17, Blue 5-14, Worthy 1-7. Oklahoma, Farooq 5-60, Gray 11-59, Barnes 7-24, Willis 7-18, Major 5-11, Stoops 2-5, Beville 5-(minus 21).

PASSING_Texas, Ewers 21-31-1-289. Oklahoma, Beville 6-12-1-38, Turk 1-1-0-3, Evers 0-1-0-0, Gray 1-2-1-0, Major 1-1-0-(minus 2).

RECEIVING_Texas, Whittington 5-97, Sanders 5-71, Worthy 3-29, R.Johnson 2-36, K.Robinson 2-28, B.Robinson 2-15, Helm 2-13. Oklahoma, Willis 2-25, Barnes 2-7, Stoops 2-6, Schmit 1-3, Farooq 1-0, Mims 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas, Auburn 42.

