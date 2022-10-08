|Texas
|7
|21
|14
|7
|—
|49
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Auburn kick), 6:48.
Second Quarter
TEX_Worthy 10 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 12:40.
TEX_K.Robinson 15 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 7:31.
TEX_Sanders 24 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), :18.
Third Quarter
TEX_B.Robinson 11 run (Auburn kick), 5:01.
TEX_Sanders 18 pass from Ewers (Auburn kick), 1:57.
Fourth Quarter
TEX_J.Brooks 18 run (Auburn kick), 12:11.
|TEX
|OKLA
|First downs
|36
|11
|Total Net Yards
|585
|195
|Rushes-yards
|50-296
|42-156
|Passing
|289
|39
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-6
|1-20
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-31-1
|9-17-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-17
|Punts
|3-40.667
|8-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|3-36
|Time of Possession
|32:59
|27:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 22-130, R.Johnson 9-57, J.Brooks 7-39, K.Robinson 4-32, Ewers 2-17, Blue 5-14, Worthy 1-7. Oklahoma, Farooq 5-60, Gray 11-59, Barnes 7-24, Willis 7-18, Major 5-11, Stoops 2-5, Beville 5-(minus 21).
PASSING_Texas, Ewers 21-31-1-289. Oklahoma, Beville 6-12-1-38, Turk 1-1-0-3, Evers 0-1-0-0, Gray 1-2-1-0, Major 1-1-0-(minus 2).
RECEIVING_Texas, Whittington 5-97, Sanders 5-71, Worthy 3-29, R.Johnson 2-36, K.Robinson 2-28, B.Robinson 2-15, Helm 2-13. Oklahoma, Willis 2-25, Barnes 2-7, Stoops 2-6, Schmit 1-3, Farooq 1-0, Mims 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas, Auburn 42.
