BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29222315
Mullins cf400002.250
Rutschman c300011.296
Santander rf400003.200
Mountcastle 1b411002.269
Henderson 3b400003.125
Vavra dh110011.200
a-Urías ph-dh100000.188
Hays lf300101.350
Frazier 2b301101.353
Mateo ss200011.313

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3359519
Semien 2b301011.240
Seager ss410002.217
Lowe 1b401100.240
García cf-rf422100.348
Jung 3b412300.318
Grossman rf-lf401001.263
Garver dh401002.357
Heim c300002.154
Duran lf311001.167
Jankowski cf0000001.000

Baltimore000020000_221
Texas20000210x_591

a-flied out for Vavra in the 7th.

E_Henderson (2), Semien (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Texas 5. 2B_Mountcastle (3), García (1), Lowe (2). HR_Jung (2), off Voth. RBIs_Hays (2), Frazier (3), García (5), Jung 3 (4), Lowe (5). CS_Rutschman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mullins); Texas 2 (García 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Henderson, Lowe.

DP_Texas 1 (Heim, Seager, Heim).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez542215833.60
Voth, L, 0-111-3433033315.43
Akin2-31000097.71
Baker100001167.36
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, W, 1-06221211925.59
W.Smith, H, 111-300002160.00
Hernández, H, 22-300011132.08
Leclerc, S, 1-1100001120.00

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-1. WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:19. A_18,560 (40,000).

