|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|3
|15
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Vavra dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|a-Urías ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.353
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|1
|9
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|García cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.318
|Grossman rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Duran lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000_2
|2
|1
|Texas
|200
|002
|10x_5
|9
|1
a-flied out for Vavra in the 7th.
E_Henderson (2), Semien (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Texas 5. 2B_Mountcastle (3), García (1), Lowe (2). HR_Jung (2), off Voth. RBIs_Hays (2), Frazier (3), García (5), Jung 3 (4), Lowe (5). CS_Rutschman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mullins); Texas 2 (García 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Henderson, Lowe.
DP_Texas 1 (Heim, Seager, Heim).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|83
|3.60
|Voth, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|33
|15.43
|Akin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.71
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.36
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11
|92
|5.59
|W.Smith, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Hernández, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.08
|Leclerc, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-1. WP_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:19. A_18,560 (40,000).
