BaltimoreTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29222Totals33595
Mullins cf4000Semien 2b3010
Rutschman c3000Seager ss4100
Santander rf4000Lowe 1b4011
Mountcastle 1b4110García cf-rf4221
Henderson 3b4000Jung 3b4123
Vavra dh1100Grossman rf-lf4010
Urías ph-dh1000Garver dh4010
Hays lf3001Heim c3000
Frazier 2b3011Duran lf3110
Mateo ss2000Jankowski cf0000

Baltimore0000200002
Texas20000210x5

E_Henderson (2), Semien (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Texas 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Texas 5. 2B_Mountcastle (3), García (1), Lowe (2). HR_Jung (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Rodriguez542215
Voth L,0-111-343303
Akin2-310000
Baker100001
Texas
deGrom W,1-06221211
W.Smith H,111-300002
Hernández H,22-300011
Leclerc S,1-1100001

WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:19. A_18,560 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you