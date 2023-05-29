TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34510547
Semien 2b311111.298
Seager ss512400.333
Lowe 1b501001.271
García rf400002.244
Jung 3b301010.283
Heim c401001.277
Grossman dh220020.246
Taveras cf413001.321
Thompson lf200000.157
b-Jankowski ph-lf201001.301

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3005055
McKinstry rf301011.296
Báez ss401001.230
Greene cf402000.297
Torkelson dh300011.230
Maton 2b100010.164
a-Schoop ph-2b200000.225
Baddoo lf301010.265
Haase c300010.235
Ibáñez 1b400001.167
Short 3b300001.278

Texas000030200_5100
Detroit000000000_051

a-grounded out for Maton in the 6th. b-singled for Thompson in the 7th.

E_Haase (4). LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Taveras (10). HR_Seager (5), off Boyd. RBIs_Seager 4 (23), Semien (44). SB_Jankowski (6). CS_Jung (2). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (García, Jankowski, Semien, Heim); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Schoop). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Thompson. GIDP_Seager, Ibáñez, Haase.

DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez, Báez, Ibáñez).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 7-2540034952.42
Burke, H, 7100000163.38
Hernández210011255.66
Leclerc100010133.52
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyd, L, 3-4655545875.96
Englert240001344.83
Alexander11000196.38

Inherited runners-scored_Englert 2-2. WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:35. A_19,021 (41,083).

