|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|4
|7
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.298
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.333
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Grossman dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|b-Jankowski ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|5
|5
|McKinstry rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Torkelson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Maton 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|a-Schoop ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Ibáñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Short 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Texas
|000
|030
|200_5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Maton in the 6th. b-singled for Thompson in the 7th.
E_Haase (4). LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Taveras (10). HR_Seager (5), off Boyd. RBIs_Seager 4 (23), Semien (44). SB_Jankowski (6). CS_Jung (2). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (García, Jankowski, Semien, Heim); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Schoop). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Thompson. GIDP_Seager, Ibáñez, Haase.
DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez, Báez, Ibáñez).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 7-2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|95
|2.42
|Burke, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.38
|Hernández
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.66
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.52
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 3-4
|6
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|87
|5.96
|Englert
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|4.83
|Alexander
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.38
Inherited runners-scored_Englert 2-2. WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:35. A_19,021 (41,083).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.