|Texas
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McKinstry rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torkelson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maton 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Short 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|030
|200
|—
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Haase (4). DP_Texas 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Taveras (10). HR_Seager (5). SB_Jankowski (6). SF_Semien (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Eovaldi W,7-2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Burke H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|Boyd L,3-4
|6
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Englert
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:35. A_19,021 (41,083).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.