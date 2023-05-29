TexasDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals345105Totals30050
Semien 2b3111McKinstry rf3010
Seager ss5124Báez ss4010
Lowe 1b5010Greene cf4020
García rf4000Torkelson dh3000
Jung 3b3010Maton 2b1000
Heim c4010Schoop ph-2b2000
Grossman dh2200Baddoo lf3010
Taveras cf4130Haase c3000
Thompson lf2000Ibáñez 1b4000
Jankowski ph-lf2010Short 3b3000

Texas0000302005
Detroit0000000000

E_Haase (4). DP_Texas 2, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Taveras (10). HR_Seager (5). SB_Jankowski (6). SF_Semien (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Eovaldi W,7-2540034
Burke H,7100000
Hernández210011
Leclerc100010
Detroit
Boyd L,3-4655545
Englert240001
Alexander110001

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:35. A_19,021 (41,083).

