|Arizona
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|5
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Longoria ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Marte 2b-cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duran ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Fletcher rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Grossman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arizona
|211
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Texas
|100
|022
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Arizona 1, Texas 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (7), Duran (4). HR_Marte (4), Walker (5), Duran (3). SF_Marte (2). S_Jankowski (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Gallen
|5
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|McGough L,0-3 BS,1-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|K.Nelson
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Gray
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Burke W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|W.Smith S,4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ginkel pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:57. A_23,086 (40,000).
