ArizonaTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35494Totals326105
Rojas 3b3010Semien 2b3121
Longoria ph-3b2000Jankowski cf3011
Marte 2b-cf3122Lowe 1b4011
P.Smith dh3000García rf3000
Rivera ph-dh1000Jung 3b4000
Walker 1b5221Heim c4110
Gurriel Jr. lf3000Duran ss4232
Fletcher rf3021Grossman dh4110
Moreno c4000Thompson lf3110
Thomas cf3000
Ahmed ph-ss1000
Perdomo ss-2b4120

Arizona2110000004
Texas10002210x6

DP_Arizona 1, Texas 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (7), Duran (4). HR_Marte (4), Walker (5), Duran (3). SF_Marte (2). S_Jankowski (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen573306
McGough L,0-3 BS,1-4122201
K.Nelson2-311111
Ginkel100010
Chafin1-300001
Texas
Gray51-384412
Burke W,2-011-300000
Hernández H,6100021
W.Smith S,4-411-310011

Ginkel pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:57. A_23,086 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

