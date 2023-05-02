|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|4
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|a-Longoria ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Marte 2b-cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|b-Rivera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.471
|Walker 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Fletcher rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.600
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|c-Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Perdomo ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|5
|2
|9
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Duran ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.328
|Grossman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Arizona
|211
|000
|000_4
|9
|0
|Texas
|100
|022
|10x_6
|10
|0
a-popped out for Rojas in the 7th. b-walked for P.Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Thomas in the 8th.
LOB_Arizona 9, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (7), Duran (4). HR_Marte (4), off Gray; Walker (5), off Gray; Duran (3), off McGough. RBIs_Marte 2 (10), Fletcher (1), Walker (20), Lowe (20), Semien (24), Jankowski (6), Duran 2 (14). SF_Marte. S_Jankowski.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Moreno, Walker, Perdomo); Texas 2 (Thompson, Jung). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Texas 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Moreno, Thomas, Rivera, Jankowski, Grossman. GIDP_Lowe.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|94
|2.53
|McGough, L, 0-3, BS, 1-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.91
|K.Nelson
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|1.54
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.38
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.53
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|90
|4.40
|Burke, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.03
|Hernández, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|3.00
|W.Smith, S, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 2-1, Burke 1-0, W.Smith 1-0. WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:57. A_23,086 (40,000).
