ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3549444
Rojas 3b301001.289
a-Longoria ph-3b200000.211
Marte 2b-cf312210.265
P.Smith dh300001.261
b-Rivera ph-dh100010.471
Walker 1b522100.255
Gurriel Jr. lf300011.265
Fletcher rf302110.600
Moreno c400000.286
Thomas cf300000.186
c-Ahmed ph-ss100001.250
Perdomo ss-2b412000.391

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32610529
Semien 2b312110.278
Jankowski cf301100.304
Lowe 1b401102.257
García rf300010.259
Jung 3b400002.260
Heim c411002.300
Duran ss423200.328
Grossman dh411001.253
Thompson lf311002.211

Arizona211000000_490
Texas10002210x_6100

a-popped out for Rojas in the 7th. b-walked for P.Smith in the 7th. c-struck out for Thomas in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 9, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (7), Duran (4). HR_Marte (4), off Gray; Walker (5), off Gray; Duran (3), off McGough. RBIs_Marte 2 (10), Fletcher (1), Walker (20), Lowe (20), Semien (24), Jankowski (6), Duran 2 (14). SF_Marte. S_Jankowski.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Moreno, Walker, Perdomo); Texas 2 (Thompson, Jung). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Texas 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Moreno, Thomas, Rivera, Jankowski, Grossman. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen573306942.53
McGough, L, 0-3, BS, 1-4122201214.91
K.Nelson2-311111191.54
Ginkel100010173.38
Chafin1-30000162.53
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray51-384412904.40
Burke, W, 2-011-300000132.03
Hernández, H, 6100021223.00
W.Smith, S, 4-411-310011261.69

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 2-1, Burke 1-0, W.Smith 1-0. WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:57. A_23,086 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you