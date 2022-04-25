HoustonTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35282Totals356116
McCormick cf5000Semien 2b4211
Brantley dh4010García rf-cf5023
Bregman 3b4000Seager ss4021
Alvarez lf4111Garver c4010
Gurriel 1b4120Solak lf2100
Tucker rf4031Miller ph-lf1000
Díaz 2b3010Lowe 1b4120
Castro c3000Culberson 3b4001
Peña ss4000Ibáñez dh2010
W.Calhoun ph-dh2220
White cf1000
K.Calhoun ph-rf2000

Houston0100010002
Texas01000023x6

E_Peña (3). DP_Houston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (7), Lowe (4), W.Calhoun (3), García (3). HR_Alvarez (4). SB_Tucker (2), Gurriel (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez641025
Maton L,0-1 BS,0-11-332200
Stanek2-310000
Mushinski2-322201
Blanco1-311110
Texas
Dunning52-352215
King1-310011
Moore W,1-0100011
Bush H,2120001
Barlow100001

HBP_Valdez (Solak). WP_Valdez, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:14. A_17,420 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you