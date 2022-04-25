HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3528239
McCormick cf500003.286
Brantley dh401010.311
Bregman 3b400001.273
Alvarez lf411101.167
Gurriel 1b412000.235
Tucker rf403100.169
Díaz 2b301010.184
Castro c300013.067
Peña ss400001.241

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35611636
Semien 2b421112.188
García rf-cf502301.200
Seager ss402110.258
Garver c401000.157
Solak lf210001.242
c-Miller ph-lf100000.211
Lowe 1b412001.381
Culberson 3b400101.200
Ibáñez dh201000.217
a-W.Calhoun ph-dh222000.182
White cf100010.250
b-K.Calhoun ph-rf200000.189

Houston010001000_281
Texas01000023x_6110

a-doubled for Ibáñez in the 7th. b-flied out for White in the 7th. c-flied out for Solak in the 7th.

E_Peña (3). LOB_Houston 9, Texas 9. 2B_Gurriel (7), Lowe (4), W.Calhoun (3), García (3). HR_Alvarez (4), off Dunning. RBIs_Alvarez (7), Tucker (5), Culberson (5), Semien (6), Seager (9), García 3 (10). SB_Tucker (2), Gurriel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Peña 2, Castro 2); Texas 5 (Ibáñez, Culberson, García, Miller, Seager). RISP_Houston 2 for 7; Texas 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Culberson, K.Calhoun 2. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Houston 1 (Díaz, Peña, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez641025973.15
Maton, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-332200173.68
Stanek2-310000131.80
Mushinski2-322201108.10
Blanco1-311110127.11
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning52-352215884.91
King1-310011193.52
Moore, W, 1-0100011171.42
Bush, H, 2120001152.57
Barlow100001103.38

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-1, Blanco 2-2, King 1-1. HBP_Valdez (Solak). WP_Valdez, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:14. A_17,420 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

