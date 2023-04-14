TexasHouston
Totals376116Totals32262
Semien 2b3320McCormick cf0000
J.Smith ss4000Meyers ph-cf2000
Lowe 1b4123Bregman 3b4010
García rf4112Alvarez lf4111
Jung 3b5011J.Abreu 1b4000
Heim c5020Tucker rf4010
Miller dh4010Hensley dh3000
Jankowski lf4010Peña ss3000
Taveras cf4110Dubón 2b4010
Maldonado c4121

Texas1020200016
Houston0010100002

DP_Texas 1, Houston 0. LOB_Texas 9, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (6), García (1), Semien (4), Maldonado (1). 3B_Jankowski (1). HR_García (3), Alvarez (4), Maldonado (1). S_J.Smith (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Pérez W,2-1552244
Dunning H,212-310001
W.Smith H,311-300003
Leclerc100000
Houston
Garcia L,0-2565527
Maton110001
Stanek100011
Martinez120001
Blanco121111

Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:46. A_39,343 (41,000).

