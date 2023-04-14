TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals376116411
Semien 2b332021.236
J.Smith ss400002.130
Lowe 1b412310.278
García rf411211.216
Jung 3b501102.277
Heim c502002.294
Miller dh401001.250
Jankowski lf401001.333
Taveras cf411001.143

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226248
McCormick cf000010.275
a-Meyers ph-cf200012.158
Bregman 3b401000.200
Alvarez lf411103.295
J.Abreu 1b400002.271
Tucker rf401000.306
Hensley dh300011.194
Peña ss300010.203
Dubón 2b401000.350
Maldonado c412100.219

Texas102020001_6110
Houston001010000_260

a-struck out for McCormick in the 3rd.

LOB_Texas 9, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (6), García (1), Semien (4), Maldonado (1). 3B_Jankowski (1). HR_García (3), off Garcia; Alvarez (4), off Pérez; Maldonado (1), off Pérez. RBIs_Lowe 3 (13), García 2 (13), Jung (6), Alvarez (17), Maldonado (3). S_J.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Jung, Heim); Houston 4 (Dubón, Maldonado, J.Abreu, Alvarez). RISP_Texas 4 for 14; Houston 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_J.Smith, Miller, Hensley, Bregman.

DP_Texas 1 (García, J.Smith, García).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 2-1552244902.87
Dunning, H, 212-310001250.00
W.Smith, H, 311-300003161.50
Leclerc10000090.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, L, 0-2565527917.71
Maton110001180.00
Stanek100011144.50
Martinez120001246.43
Blanco121111257.50

Inherited runners-scored_Dunning 1-0, W.Smith 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:46. A_39,343 (41,000).

