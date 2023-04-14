|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|4
|11
|Semien 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.236
|J.Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.278
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.216
|Jung 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Heim c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jankowski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|8
|McCormick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|a-Meyers ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.158
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.295
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Texas
|102
|020
|001_6
|11
|0
|Houston
|001
|010
|000_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for McCormick in the 3rd.
LOB_Texas 9, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (6), García (1), Semien (4), Maldonado (1). 3B_Jankowski (1). HR_García (3), off Garcia; Alvarez (4), off Pérez; Maldonado (1), off Pérez. RBIs_Lowe 3 (13), García 2 (13), Jung (6), Alvarez (17), Maldonado (3). S_J.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Jung, Heim); Houston 4 (Dubón, Maldonado, J.Abreu, Alvarez). RISP_Texas 4 for 14; Houston 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_J.Smith, Miller, Hensley, Bregman.
DP_Texas 1 (García, J.Smith, García).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 2-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|90
|2.87
|Dunning, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.00
|W.Smith, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.50
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 0-2
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|91
|7.71
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.50
|Martinez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|6.43
|Blanco
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored_Dunning 1-0, W.Smith 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:46. A_39,343 (41,000).
