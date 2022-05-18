|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|Ohtani p-dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Miller dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|García cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wade lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|002
|—
|5
|Texas
|000
|101
|110
|—
|6
DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 11. 2B_Rendon (8), Calhoun (3), Heim (5). HR_Walsh 2 (8), Trout (11), Miller (6), Calhoun (5), Lowe (2). S_Wallach (1).
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Ohtani (Calhoun). WP_Ohtani(2), Mayers.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:23. A_20,366 (40,300).
