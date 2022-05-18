Los AngelesTexas
Totals36575Totals386126
Ohtani p-dh5000Miller dh5121
Ward rf3010Semien 2b5030
Trout cf5112Seager ss3110
Rendon 3b5120García cf5000
Walsh 1b4223Calhoun rf3221
Rengifo 2b4010Heim c5032
Wallach c3000Culberson pr0100
Wade lf2000Lowe 1b5112
Duffy ph1000Ibáñez 3b3000
Marsh lf0000White lf4000
Velazquez ss4100

Los Angeles01010000215
Texas00010111026

DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 11. 2B_Rendon (8), Calhoun (3), Heim (5). HR_Walsh 2 (8), Trout (11), Miller (6), Calhoun (5), Lowe (2). S_Wallach (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Ohtani662227
Mayers121102
Herget111111
Suarez2-320011
Iglesias L,1-21-312101
Texas
Dunning632236
Burke110000
King H,5100001
Bush BS,1-3122212
Santana W,2-1111001

HBP_Ohtani (Calhoun). WP_Ohtani(2), Mayers.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:23. A_20,366 (40,300).

