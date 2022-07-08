MinnesotaTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals395115Totals30686
Arraez 1b4110Smith 3b4111
Correa ss5112Semien 2b4000
Buxton cf4100Seager ss3123
Kepler rf5031García rf4030
Polanco 2b5010Lowe 1b4110
Kirilloff dh3000Heim c4110
Garlick ph-dh1000Calhoun lf3100
Gordon lf3120Garver dh2101
Miranda ph1000Taveras cf2001
Celestino lf0000
Urshela 3b4000
Jeffers c4132

Minnesota2010020005
Texas00006000x6

E_Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Texas 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B_Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B_García (4). HR_Correa (10), Jeffers (6), Seager (17). SF_Taveras (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
S.Gray L,4-242-345520
Thielbar1-321101
Cotton220014
Pagán100002
Texas
J.Gray W,5-451-395318
Richards H,22-300000
Burke H,4110000
Santana H,14110000
Martin S,1-2100001

HBP_S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP_J.Gray.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:22. A_30,392 (40,300).

