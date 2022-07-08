|Minnesota
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|García rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirilloff dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Garlick ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Garver dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Miranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Celestino lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Minnesota
|201
|002
|000
|—
|5
|Texas
|000
|060
|00x
|—
|6
E_Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Texas 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B_Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B_García (4). HR_Correa (10), Jeffers (6), Seager (17). SF_Taveras (1).
|5
|9
|5
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP_J.Gray.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:22. A_30,392 (40,300).
